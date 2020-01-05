Light installation art festival held in E China's Shandong

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/5 14:53:49

People visit a light installation art festival in Lanshan District of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2020. Over 20 light installations from Zigong, a city in southwest China's Sichuan Province, were displayed on the festival in Linyi City. Photo:Xinhua


 

