Light installation art festival held in E China's Shandong

People visit a light installation art festival in Lanshan District of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 4, 2020. Over 20 light installations from Zigong, a city in southwest China's Sichuan Province, were displayed on the festival in Linyi City. Photo:Xinhua

