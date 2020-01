Tourists pose for a photo in front of a snow sculpture during the 32nd Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

