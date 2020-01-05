Swans arrive in NW China county for winter

Source:China News Service Published: 2020/1/5 15:00:03

Swans swim in the Yellow River in Hualong Hui autonomous county under Haidong city in Northwest China's Qinghai province, January 3, 2020. Photo:China News Service


 

Swans swim in the Yellow River in Hualong Hui autonomous county under Haidong city in Northwest China's Qinghai province, January 3, 2020. Photo:China News Service


  
 

Swans swim in the Yellow River in Hualong Hui autonomous county under Haidong city in Northwest China's Qinghai province, January 3, 2020. Photo:China News Service


 

Swans swim in the Yellow River in Hualong Hui autonomous county under Haidong city in Northwest China's Qinghai province, January 3, 2020. Photo:China News Service


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus