Amphibious dock landing ship receives supplies

The amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan (Hull 987) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its close-in weapons system at mock aerial targets during the 3-day maritime live-fire training in waters of the South China Sea from December 29 to 31, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

The amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan (Hull 987) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command receives supplies from the comprehensive supply ship Chaganhu (Hull 967) during an alongside connected underway replenishment in waters of the South China Sea from December 29 to 31, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command prepares to enter the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan (Hull 987) during the 3-day maritime live-fire training in waters of the South China Sea from December 29 to 31, 2019. Photo:China Military

The amphibious dock landing ship Wuzhishan (Hull 987) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its main gun against ashore targets during the 3-day maritime live-fire training in waters of the South China Sea from December 29 to 31, 2019. Photo:China Military