China's trade ties with Nepal take off

Graphics: GT

Nepal, a landlocked country with only about 30 million people, saw trade with neighboring China up around 36 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2019. What contributed to this surge between the mountainous country and an economy whose GDP is more than 450 times higher? Why did Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi say that 2020 will be the "early harvest year" for China-Nepal economic ties? What's to be expected from China-Nepal economic and trade cooperation this year? (See stories, charts on Pages S4-5 )