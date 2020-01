Light show held in Nanjing, China's Jiangsu

People take selfies during a light show in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 4, 2020. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

A woman views a light installation during a light show in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 4, 2020. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

People pose for a photo with a light installation during a light show in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 4, 2020. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

People view a light installation during a light show in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 4, 2020. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)