Bushfire smoke shrouds Canberra, Australia

A light-rail station is shrouded in bushfire smoke in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 5, 2020. Australia's bushfire crisis, which has seen more than 1,500 homes destroyed and at least 23 confirmed deaths according to The Australian newspaper, were expected to be exacerbated by catastrophic conditions forecast for Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People wear facial masks as protection against bushfire smoke as they walk by Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 5, 2020. Australia's bushfire crisis, which has seen more than 1,500 homes destroyed and at least 23 confirmed deaths according to The Australian newspaper, were expected to be exacerbated by catastrophic conditions forecast for Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People pose for a selfie amid bushfire smoke near the Old Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 5, 2020. Australia's bushfire crisis, which has seen more than 1,500 homes destroyed and at least 23 confirmed deaths according to The Australian newspaper, were expected to be exacerbated by catastrophic conditions forecast for Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

A park next to Lake Burley Griffin is shrouded in bushfire smoke in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 5, 2020. Australia's bushfire crisis, which has seen more than 1,500 homes destroyed and at least 23 confirmed deaths according to The Australian newspaper, were expected to be exacerbated by catastrophic conditions forecast for Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

A building is shrouded in bushfire smoke in downtown Canberra, Australia, Jan. 5, 2020. Australia's bushfire crisis, which has seen more than 1,500 homes destroyed and at least 23 confirmed deaths according to The Australian newspaper, were expected to be exacerbated by catastrophic conditions forecast for Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Four horses graze amid bushfire smoke in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 5, 2020. Australia's bushfire crisis, which has seen more than 1,500 homes destroyed and at least 23 confirmed deaths according to The Australian newspaper, were expected to be exacerbated by catastrophic conditions forecast for Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

An Australian national flag is shrouded in bushfire smoke in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 5, 2020. Australia's bushfire crisis, which has seen more than 1,500 homes destroyed and at least 23 confirmed deaths according to The Australian newspaper, were expected to be exacerbated by catastrophic conditions forecast for Saturday. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)