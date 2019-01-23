Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, US forces

File photo shows police officers keep vigil at the scene of a terror attack at the DusitD2 Hotel in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, Jan. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Joy Nabukewa)







Jihadists from Somalia's Al-Shabaab group on Sunday attacked a military base used by US and Kenyan forces in Kenya's coastal Lamu region, the army spokesman said.The strike on the base known as Camp Simba in Manda Bay near the picturesque tourist drawcard of Lamu Island is the latest by the group in Kenya since Nairobi sent troops across the border in 2011.Kenya's army spokesman Colonel Paul Njuguna said in a statement that at 5:30 am "an attempt was made to breach security at Manda Air Strip.""The attempted breach was successfully repulsed. Four terrorists bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe. Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip."He said the fire had been brought ­under control "and standard security procedures are now ongoing."The US military command for Africa, AFRICOM, confirmed there had been an attack in a brief statement."US Africa Command acknowledges there was an attack at Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya and is monitoring the situation. Al-Shabaab has claimed ­responsibility for the incident. As facts and details emerge, we will provide an update."Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the assailants "have been repulsed.""We are not sure if there are still remnants within," he said.Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying it had "successfully stormed the heavily ­fortified military base and have now ­taken effective control of part of the base."The group said there had been both Kenyan and US casualties, but this could not be immediately verified.Al-Shabaab said the attack was part of its "Al-Quds [Jerusalem] shall never be Judaized" campaign - a term it first used during an attack on the upscale Dusit hotel complex in Nairobi in January last year that left 21 people dead.