Spanish caretaker prime minister, socialist Pedro Sanchez, speaks from his seat during the second day of a parliamentary debate to vote for a premier at the Spanish Congress in Madrid on Sunday. Sanchez said dialogue with restive Catalonia was an "absolute priority." Sanchez faces opposition from right-wing parties ready to call out any sign of a willingness to "sell out" Spain to Catalan separatists. Photo: AFP

