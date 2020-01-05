1,090 Afghan youth commissioned to army after receiving military training

Afghan army soldiers take part in their graduation ceremony at Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 5, 2020. A total of 1,090 youths were enlisted in the country's national army on Sunday after completing a 12-week military training and receiving certificates, the commander of KMTC said. (Xinhua/Rahmatullah Alizadah)

A total of 1,090 youth were commissioned to the country's national army on Sunday after completing a 12-week military training and receiving certificates, the commander of Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) said."All the 1090 newly graduated soldiers including 48 girls have been commissioned to the national army and would be deployed elsewhere in the country to serve the nation," Brigadier Rohullah Shirzai told the audience attending the graduation ceremony.In addition to receiving training on how to use a variety of weapons on the battle fields, the soldiers have also been taught computer programs, commanding and war tactics during the 12-week course, the official said.Afghanistan has about 350,000-strong security and defense forces, which include army, police and other agencies.

