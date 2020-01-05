1,090 Afghan youth commissioned to army after receiving military training

Afghan army soldiers take part in their graduation ceremony at Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 5, 2020. A total of 1,090 youths were enlisted in the country's national army on Sunday after completing a 12-week military training and receiving certificates, the commander of KMTC said. (Xinhua/Rahmatullah Alizadah)
