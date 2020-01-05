People look at decorative lanterns during the Dhaka International Trade Fair in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, Jan. 4, 2020. The fair began on Wednesday and will last for a month. (Str/Xinhua)





A vendor shows a carpet during the Dhaka International Trade Fair in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, Jan. 4, 2020. The fair began on Wednesday and will last for a month. (Str/Xinhua)

A vendor poses with a hand-painted wooden plate during the Dhaka International Trade Fair in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, Jan. 4, 2020. The fair began on Wednesday and will last for a month. (Str/Xinhua)

People look at a piece of furniture during the Dhaka International Trade Fair in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, Jan. 4, 2020. The fair began on Wednesday and will last for a month. (Str/Xinhua)