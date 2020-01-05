Beijing embraces first snowfall in 2020

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/5 22:44:33

People walk against snowfall at Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2020. Beijing on Sunday embraced the first snowfall this year. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)


 

A food deliveryman rides against snowfall at Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2020. Beijing on Sunday embraced the first snowfall this year. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)


 

