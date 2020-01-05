A surgical robot demonstrates its skills at the China International Fair for Trade in Services on June 1 in Beijing. Photo: VCG
Surgical robot
Luban, a remote-control vascular interventional surgery robot, assisted doctors to perform a full-brain cerebral angiography in Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, the first of its kind in China, said a statement of the hospital.
The domestic robot system of minimally invasive vascular interventional surgery will be soon applied in clinical practice, and it is expected to alleviate the shortage of high-quality interventional medical resources in China and narrow the technical gap between China and advanced countries.
CBN 5G trials
China Broadcasting Network Co (CBN) has obtained a license to use the 4.9GHz frequency for its 5G trials, and it was allowed to launch 5G network deployment in 16 cities including Beijing, according to a statement of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
on Friday.
The license would help CBN, the fourth telecom carrier in China offering 5G commercial services, to further promote its 5G network construction and develop industrial applications. It also offers more choices of 5G services for individuals and industry users.