CMA issues blizzard blue alert

Beijing's first snow in 2020 Photo: Xinhua

RELATED ARTICLES: Beijing embraces first snowfall in 2020

China's Meteorological Administration (CMA) extended its blue alert on Sunday for a blizzard that is expected to hit multiple regions including Beijing, Southwest Tibet Autonomous Region, and Yunnan Province.CMA officials said other regions, including Shaanxi Province, south-central Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Shanxi Province, and northwestern Yunnan will be affected Sunday and Monday.Regional governments of the would-be-affected areas were instructed to make preparations for snow-related disaster and frostbite relief.Transportation, railway, power, and telecommunication officials in Shanxi Province strengthened road inspection and maintenance, railways and lines, to ensure that travel and communication infrastructure would not be affected by the blizzard.Residents in the blizzard regions were advised to reduce unnecessary outdoor activities.As snowfall is expected to begin in Beijing on Sunday evening and could last until Monday morning, Weibo users joked how the Palace Museum would keep the first snow of 2020 to itself, since museums across the country are usually closed on Mondays.When it snows in Beijing, local residents and tourists usually enjoy visiting Forbidden City to view the winter scenery.A 90-second video featuring snow landscapes at scenic destinations like the Palace Museum in Beijing, West Lake in Zhejiang Province, and Lushan Mountain went viral on Sunday.As of press time, hashtags #greatchinasbeautifulsnowviews and #bluealertforblizzard had received 100-200 million views respectively on Weibo.