An engineer analyzes chips at a chip factory in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province in February. Photo: VCG

Domestic CPUsThe first batch of computers equipped with the domestic Loongson central processing unit (CPU) have been produced by a local company whose name was translated as Tongfang Computer (Zhejiang) Co, in Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang Province, Zhejiang Daily reported on Monday.The computers with 3A3000 processors, which were independently developed by domestic chip maker Loongson Technology Corp, fill a gap in Jinhua's information manufacturing sector, the report noted.Nuclear controlsNASPIC, a digital control safety system for nuclear power plants developed by Nuclear Power Institute of China, has obtained an international certification, Sichuan Daily reported.The system has reached the highest level of security and reliability in its field, and its newly obtained international certification offered an important base for China's nuclear power industry to go abroad, said the report.