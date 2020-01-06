Trump warns of ‘major retaliation’

Supporters attend a rally for Qassem Soleimani in southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, on Jan. 5, 2020. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah urged on Sunday its fighters to attack U.S. soldiers in the region in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States. Photo:Xinhua

US President Donald Trump threatened "major retaliation" on Sunday if Iran avenges the killing of a key military commander and he warned of massive economic sanctions against ally Iraq if the country expels US troops based there.The twin threats came as Iran announced it was further reducing compliance with a tattered international nuclear accord, ending limitations on numbers of centrifuges used to enrich uranium.The latest blow to the accord, which was meant to ensure Iran did not develop a nuclear weapon under cover of its nuclear industry, deepened the regional crisis set off by Friday's killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.Trump bluntly warned Iran against taking vengeance, repeating his insistence that US bombing targets could include Iran's cultural heritage sites. Critics say that would qualify as a war crime under international law."If they do anything there will be major retaliation," Trump told reporters on Air Force One, as he flew back to Washington - and a looming Senate impeachment trial - from vacation in Florida.Trump had already threatened bombing of 52 unspecified targets in Iran if Tehran attacks US troops and interests in the region.In his latest comments, he was adamant that targets could include places of cultural significance in a country boasting an ancient heritage and two dozen UNESCO-listed sites."They're allowed to kill our people," a defiant Trump said. "They're allowed to torture and maim our people. They're allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we're not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn't work that way."The situation in neighboring Iraq, a US ally, also deteriorated, with the future of some 5,200 US soldiers there in doubt.Many Iraqis have expressed outrage over the killing of ­Soleimani, who masterminded deep Iranian influence in the country. A top Iraqi military figure, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was killed in the same US strike.Iraq's parliament voted to request the government end an agreement with a US-led international coalition to fight the hard-line Islamist group IS in the region.If the government agreed, that would effectively require the departure of US soldiers supporting the local troops in the anti-IS fight.Iraq's caretaker prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, who called the US drone strike a "political assassination," indicated he would back the troops' ouster. He said the choices were immediate expulsion or withdrawal under a timeframe.