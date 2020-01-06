China, Pakistan hold joint naval exercises in North Arabian Sea

Chinese J-10 fighter jets demonstrate an aerobatic performance during a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Pakistanis are celebrating their National Day with a military parade that's showcasing short- and long-range missiles, tanks, jets, drones and other hardware. Photo: IC

China and Pakistan kicked off a nine-day joint naval exercise in the North Arabian Sea on Monday, a move that will boost cooperation, build a safe maritime environment and enhance the two navies' capability to deal with maritime terrorism and crime together.The exercise, dubbed "Sea Guardians-2020," started in the port city of Karachi, Pakistan and will be held in the North Arabian Sea until January 14, the PLA Daily reported on Monday.The Chinese troops mainly come from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command Navy, including guided missile destroyer Yinchuan, guided missile frigate Yuncheng, comprehensive supplement ship Weishanhu, submarine rescue ship Liugongdao and two vessel-based helicopters.Pakistan will have two frigates, two missile boats, a fixed-wing anti-submarine aircraft and two vessel-based helicopters in the drills.They will conduct joint cruising, air defense, maritime interception, anti-submarine and live-fire shooting exercises at sea.The goal of the Sea Guardians-2020 drills is to boost the two countries' military cooperation, enhance their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, build a safe maritime environment and enhance the two navies' capability to deal with maritime terrorism and crime together, the PLA Daily report said.This joint exercise is not related to regional affairs and is not aimed at any third party, the PLA Daily said.It is a part of the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Pakistani military forces, said Ren Guoqiang, a defense ministry spokesperson, at a routine press conference in November 2019, when announcing the exercise.Global Times