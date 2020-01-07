Giant pandas play in snow at Xining Panda House in NW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/7 0:24:38

A giant panda eats bamboo at the Xining Panda House in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wild Zoo in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 6, 2020. Xining embraced the first snowfall this year on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)


 

A giant panda plays in snow at the Xining Panda House in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wild Zoo in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 6, 2020. Xining embraced the first snowfall this year on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)


 

A giant panda plays in snow at the Xining Panda House in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Wild Zoo in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 6, 2020. Xining embraced the first snowfall this year on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)


 

