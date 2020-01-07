China market news wrap-up

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on Dec. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Chinese mainland shares climbed above yet another benchmark on Tuesday, with the Shanghai Composite Index closing up 0.69 percent, or 21.39 points, at 3,104.8 points. Both the Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext index continued rallying during the day.A moderation in gold stocks versus a rebound in securities shares points to a shift back toward a risk-on investment setting. What might be of concern is a decrease in the trading volume on Tuesday, which could be a signal of sentiment toward cashing out.For US stocks, a continued rally in mainland shares, Tesla concept stocks in particular, would arguably be yet another stimulant. After successfully fending off fears of a rout in US stocks in the wake of the nation's escalated tensions with Iran, US stocks are poised for continued strength on Tuesday, possibly in a similar way to how Tesla has defied an overall sluggish marketplace for new-energy vehicles (NEVs) in China.Elon Musk's attendance at a ceremony on Tuesday at Tesla's Shanghai factory for the first deliveries of made-in-China Teslas is widely believed to herald a new era in China's NEV market, where the US brand continues to appeal to Chinese consumers in spite of an economic slowdown.