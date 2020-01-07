Chinese netizens heartbroken for koalas killed in Aussie fires

A bushfire burns in the town of Moruya, south of Batemans Bay in New South Wales, Australia on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Chinese netizens are brokenhearted over the months-long wildfire in Australia that have claimed 25 people and millions of animals, and suggest stronger firefighting efforts are needed to contain the ecological tragedy with a global impact.Chinese people have followed the fire closely since it started in September 2019, and a latest hashtag "more than 20,000 koalas died in wildfire" trended on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo, and received 240 million views as of press time.Some Weibo users reposted videos and pictures of the catastrophic fire with animals' bodies and burned trees, showing great grief over the big loss of life. The University of Sydney estimates that almost half 1 billion animals have been killed in the state of New South Wales alone."Koalas must be so desperate since they could not move fast," one Weibo user wrote with a "sigh" emoji.Others prayed for heavy and widespread rain to bring relief to the fire-ravaged forests and expressed respect for firefighters, especially volunteers who even outnumber the professional firefighters. "They are true heroes who would take the risk to save lives in such horrible inferno," one netizen said.In contrast to Australian government which has been criticized by its people for being slow in the battle against the bushfire, some Chinese net users expressed gratitude for the efficiency of the firefighting mechanism in China.In a forest fire in Liangshan prefecture, Southwest China's Sichuan Province in March 2019, some 680 firefighters were dispatched within 24 hours.A research fellow at Beijing-based think tank Center for China and Globalization suggested that Chinese volunteer firefighters be organized to offer help.Considering the ongoing fire crisis in Australia, some Chinese netizens recommended that Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg should first go to Australia after she said she would travel to places around the world to deliver her message, including China.Global Times