Remembering Charlie Hebdo

Former French president Francois Hollande (3rd from left, front row) and other officials pay their respects outside Charlie Hebdo's former offices on Tuesday in Paris, during a ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of the jihadist attack on the satirical magazine that killed 12 people. The attack on the weekly - with its long history of mocking Islam and other religions - was the first in a series of assaults that have claimed more than 250 lives since January 7, 2015, mostly at the hands of young French-born jihadists. Photo: AFP

