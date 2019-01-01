More than 2,100 companies promote new products in Hong Kong toys fair

Chinese consumers browse toys in a Toys"R"Us store in Shanghai. Photo: Xie Jun/GT

The 46th Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair opened Monday, featuring different kinds of toy products showcased by more than 2,100 exhibitors from all over the world.Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the show was the largest of its kind in terms of the scale of exhibitors that came from about 40 countries and regions.The show was organized into thematic zones including the Brand Name Gallery featuring more than 240 renowned brands, the Smart-Tech Toys zone featuring toys and games that incorporated innovative technologies, and Kidult World showcasing toys for grown-ups like magic and war game items.Smart toys continued becoming the highlight of this year's toys fair. Hanvon, a technology company from Beijing, joins the show for the first time. It brought their first ever toy product, a remote control bionic flying bird.A booth staff member told Xinhua that Hanvon has been focusing on developing technologies like face and handwriting recognition, and decided to expand their business. The company hoped to promote their brand new toy product through the show where they could meet buyers from different places.The tram is one of the oldest public transports in Hong Kong. Playable Creation Limited, from Hong Kong, showcased their new product, a remote-controlled Hong Kong Tram made of building blocks, combining tradition with innovation. Users can control and design the tram route through a mobile app.Kenes Cheung, co-founder of Playable Creation, said that they put smart elements into traditional block building toys to enrich the playing experience and to inspire children's creativity."We are open to markets all over the world. We look forward to cooperating with buyers from outside Hong Kong and develop similar kind of toys that feature public transport of other places," Cheung said.This year's toys fair lasts until Jan. 9. Also organized by the HKTDC, a baby products show and a stationery show are being held at the same time. The HKTDC organized more than 200 buying missions to visit and source in these three shows.According to the HKTDC, Hong Kong's exports in the first 11 months of 2019 recorded a year-on-year decrease of 4.7 percent, a notable drop, but less severe than other economies in the region, showing that global buyers still have confidence in Hong Kong's business environment.