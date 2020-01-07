Japan issues arrest warrant for wife of Carlos Ghosn

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House following his release on bail in Tokyo on Wednesday. Ghosn posted bail of 1 billion yen ($9 million) in cash, paving the way for his release from the detention centre after more than three months in custody. Photo: AFP

Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn's wife Carole for allegedly lying in testimony, as officials sought ways to bring the fugitive car industry boss back for trial on financial misconduct charges.The perjury arrest warrant accuses Carole Ghosn of ­falsely claiming not to know, or to have met, people connected to a company that received payments from Nissan Motor, part of which it subsequently transferred to a firm owned by Ghosn.Separately, a senior Ministry of Justice official said staff were poring over Lebanese laws to find a way to return Ghosn and that Japan "will do whatever it can" to have him face trial.The former Nissan and Renault SA chairman is scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday, his first such appearance since his arrest in November 2018 and his dramatic flight last month to Lebanon, his childhood home."Last time Carlos Ghosn announced a press conference and got rearrested. This time, the day before he is announced to speak out freely for the first time, they issued an arrest warrant for his wife Carole Ghosn," a spokeswoman for Ghosn told Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon.Ghosn is expected to detail some of the claims he has made against Nissan since his arrest.Citing an interview with Ghosn, Fox Business reported that he said he has "actual evidence" and documents to show there was a Japanese government-­backed coup to "take him out." He plans to identify those he believes responsible, the broadcaster said.Nissan said Ghosn's flight from Japan would not affect its policy of holding him responsible for "serious misconduct."