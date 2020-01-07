HOME >>
SOURCE
On road to green future
Source:Global Times Published: 2020/1/7 22:53:40
Graphics: GT
With more components of Tesla vehicles being made in China and the company's increase in production capacity, there is huge space for Tesla to reduce the prices of vehicles produced in China. (See stories and charts on Pages S4-5)
RELATED ARTICLES:
Tesla could pose big threat to Chinese domestic players
Tesla will start Model Y production in China
Tesla’s efficiency underlines China’s appeal for foreign firms
Posted in:
INDUSTRIES
,
COMPANIES
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus