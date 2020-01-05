Pedro Sanchez sworn in as head of Spain’s coalition govt

Spanish caretaker prime minister, socialist Pedro Sanchez, speaks from his seat during the second day of a parliamentary debate to vote for a premier at the Spanish Congress in Madrid on Sunday. Sanchez said dialogue with restive Catalonia was an "absolute priority." Sanchez faces opposition from right-wing parties ready to call out any sign of a willingness to "sell out" Spain to Catalan separatists (See story on Page 14). Photo: AFP

Pedro Sanchez was sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday in a ceremony before King Felipe VI, becoming head of Spain's first-ever coalition government since the dictatorship ended in 1975.He took the oath a day ­after being narrowly confirmed as premier in an investiture vote and will take over as head of a minority coalition government with the radical left-wing Podemos.In a brief televised appearance at Zarzuela palace, Sanchez swore to uphold the constitution in a secular pledge with no Bible nor crucifix in sight - as he did when first taking office in June 2018 which, back then, was a first.The investiture draws a line under nearly a year of political deadlock in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy following inconclusive elections in April and again in November, both of which were won by the Socialists but without an absolute majority. Sanchez will now focus on piecing together his government, with the lineup to be announced next week, party sources said.He won Tuesday's confidence vote by an extremely tight margin in the bitterly divided 350-seat chamber, with 167 votes in favor and 165 against - and 18 crucial abstentions by Catalan and Basque separatist lawmakers.