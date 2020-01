Former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn raises his hands as he addresses a large crowd of journalists on his reasons for dodging trial in Japan, where he is accused of financial misconduct, at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut on Wednesday. The 65-year-old fugitive auto tycoon vowed to clear his name as he made his first public appearance at a news conference in Beirut since skipping bail. Photo: AFP

RELATED ARTICLES: Ghosn vows to clear name at 1st appearance since fleeing Japan