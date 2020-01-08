One dead, three wounded in Ottawa shooting

A police tape blocks the access to the crime scene after a shooting in Fresno, California, USA, 17 November 2019. Photo: IC

A shooting incident left one dead and three others wounded in the Canadian capital Wednesday morning, said local police.The shooting occurred on a street about 1 km away from the Canadian Parliament Hill, the Ottawa Police Service said, adding that the incident was "not considered an active shooter situation."In a statement, police said they "were called to the scene after reports of multiple gun shots. Once on scene officers found several people injured."Three people, including a teenager, were seriously wounded and taken to a hospital.Police have made no arrests in the case and an investigation is underway.