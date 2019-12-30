Boy band BTS to release new album, delighting Chinese fans

BTS Photo: VCG

South Korean boy band BTS will return on February 21 with a new album, a tweet announced in different languages including Chinese, which thrilled Chinese fans and became a hot search topic on Sina Weibo on Wednesday.



Chinese fans of BTS, also known as Army, started celebrating their idols’ return and saw it as a New Year gift.



A tweet by Bighit, the company behind the ultra-successful septet, announced in English, Japanese and Chinese the release of the album in different regions.



“They finally will come back! I was waiting for such a long time. The concept of this album follows up their last album Map of the Soul: Persona, which dropped in April 2019,” a Chinese fan who wished to remain anonymous told the Global Times on Wednesday.



The fan said that every BTS album has its own unique concept, such as taking inspiration from the classic novel Demian: The Story of Emil Sinclair's Youth. And some of them speak for LGBTQ people through their lyrics and music videos. “I love BTS because their music has a unique attitude, which makes me respect them too.”



She added that in order to figure out what the boy band’s songs say, she read books and watched related movies. “I even learned a lot from their music. These are all positive influences BTS bring to me.”



BTS also released a series of albums from 2015 to 2016 with a Chinese title Huayangnianhua, which means Young Forever in English.



“Actually, many of their albums have Chinese elements including Young Forever and Love Yourself. They try to be multi-cultural,” the fan said.



Other fans also expressed excitement on Sina Weibo. “My wallet is prepared and I am ready to pay for the New Year gift!” one of them wrote.



BTS recorded a Chinese version of one of their songs “Boy in Love” in 2014. Although the pronunciation of the singers was a little strange, Chinese fans were touched by their considerate behavior.

