Art Triennale opens in Southwest China to explore countryside culture

Photo: courtesy of Art Triennale

The Art Triennale of Jin Ma He River opened on Wednesday in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province to explore how to develop the art and culture of the countryside.The activity aims to use natural resources to rebuild the artistic atmosphere in China’s rural areas.The Art Triennale will be held in places with beautiful scenery such as fields and river beaches, combining ecological concepts with practical functions.Besides nine young artists, the activity also encourages the public to join in, and 100 people have been selected to join in art creation with the artists.The countryside with its abundant natural resources can offer more inspiration and lots of material to artists. These artworks can rebuild the ecological culture and order of the countryside.The activity will continue until January 14.The Art Triennale of Jin Ma He River is co-sponsored by the government, social organizations and universities, including the tourism bureau of Wenjiang district of Chengdu, Beijing International Exchange Association of China and Southwest Jiaotong University.