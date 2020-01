A customer shops for imported beef in a supermarket in Shanghai in June. Photo: IC

494,000 tonsBeef imported by China from Brazil in 2019, up 53.2 percent year-on-year, chinanews.com reported.389mHandset deliveries in China in 2019, down 6.2 percent year-on-year, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.1.15bMonthly active users of China's social media platform WeChat in Q3 2019, up 6% year-on-year.