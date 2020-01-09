Chinese FM urges US to protect rights and interests of detained Chinese who took photos at naval base

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang answers questions at a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing. Photo: IC

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has urged the US to protect the legitimate rights and interests of two Chinese citizens, who were allegedly arrested over the weekend for "taking photos illegally" at a naval base in Florida, US.Geng Shuang, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at Thursday's press conference that the Chinese embassy and consulates in the US have received a notification from the US about the case that happened on Saturday, and the Chinese consulate general in Houston has contacted the two Chinese citizens."We urge the US to conduct an impartial investigation in accordance with the law, and to properly handle the case and earnestly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizens involved," Geng said."We once again remind overseas Chinese citizens to enhance their awareness of observing the law and self-protection, not to linger or take photos in military restricted zones or other sensitive areas, and to strictly follow the relevant instructions and signs," Geng said.Geng also noted that he had given a similar warning on December 31 to prevent such a situation.Geng said that the Chinese government attaches great importance to safeguarding the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens overseas. The Chinese diplomatic and consular missions abroad will continue to provide necessary assistance to Chinese citizens within the scope of their duties.Global Times