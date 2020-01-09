Around the world

Cranes lift components of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) in Moscow, capital of Russia, June 3, 2018. Since August 2017, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC) has been building a 4.6-km section and three stations on the "Large Circle Line" in Moscow, which will be completed by the end of 2020. In February this year, CRCC won another metro construction contract and is expected to start tunneling in December 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Tramcars in ColombiaA subsidiary of China's construction giant China Railway Construction Co (CRCC) won an overseas infrastructure project for a double-track tram line in Colombia, including design, construction and operation.The 39.64-kilometer line will have 17 stations, a depot, a parking lot and related facilities, said a statement of CRCC. The 26-year operation contract is valued at $2.48 billion.Overseas mapping serviceChina's online map service Amap and HERE Tech, an Amsterdam-based location data and technology platform, will cooperate, and HERE Tech will be the main provider of global map content outside China for AMAP, according to an announcement by Here Technologies.AMAP's oversea service will be launched this year and initially cover countries in Southeast Asia. The services include information on navigation, transit and traffic. The service can also be pre-installed in cars from AMAP's partners, such China-based Geely, reported guancha.cn."With high-quality global map data from HERE, AMAP will enrich its global functions and services through the application and SDK, to further assist Alibaba's global ecosystem," said Dong Wei, vice president of AMAP.