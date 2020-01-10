New liaison office head vows continuous support to HKSAR govt

Luo Huining (left), the new chief of the liaison office of the central government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, shakes hands with HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Hong Kong, China, January 9, 2020. Photo: official website of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR

Luo Huining, newly-appointed chief of the liaison office of the central government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), met with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Thursday, praising her efforts amid months of unrest and committed to supporting her work by implementing policies in accordance with the law.The event marked the first formal meeting between the two officials since Luo was appointed by the State Council, China's cabinet, as the new liaison office head. The closed-door meeting at the Government House lasted about 90 minutes.Luo recalled the time when he met Lam while leading a business delegation from North China's Shanxi Province to Hong Kong, and was impressed with her style, according to an official statement. Since the social unrest in HK began last year, Lam has worked to bring an end to the violence and keep the situation under control, the statement also said.Luo expressed his respect for Lam's courage and how she has carried her responsibilities. The liaison office will continue to support Lam and the HKSAR government, said Luo.Meeting the new liaison office head at Government House reflected a sense of ceremony, highlighting a stately "one country, two systems" principle, Tang Fei, council member of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, told the Global Times on Thursday."Such seriousness indeed contradicts rumors spread by the opposition camp claiming the liaison office is controlling the HKSAR," Tang said.Plans for both sides will include further implementation of long-standing principles to ensure stability while pushing forward efforts to end violence and enhance communication.With the support and attention of the central government and society, Hong Kong will return to the right track.Luo also met with Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Tung Chee-hwa, who was also HKSAR’s first chief executive, on Thursday afternoon. Both officials shared their views on the deep-rooted issues within Hong Kong society.Luo praised Tung’s contributions in implementing the “one country, two systems” policy, considered a “historical” moment. Tung is also expected to play an active role in ensuring Hong Kong prosperity and stability.Thursday marked the fourth day since Luo came to work at the liaison office as the new head. Before meeting Lam, Luo met with Wang Weizhong, secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and Shenzhen mayor Chen Rugui on Wednesday, reiterating the importance of the "one country, two systems" policy and cooperation between HK and its neighboring city Shenzhen.