US President Donald Trump (C) delivers a statement at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, Jan. 8, 2020. Donald Trump said on Wednesday that no U.S. casualties have resulted from Iran's missiles attack against U.S. forces in Iraq on Tuesday, adding that the United States would impose additional sanctions against Tehran.Photo:Xinhua

US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a resolution aiming at restraining President Donald Trump's power to take military actions against Iran without congressional approval.