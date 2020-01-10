Fuxing bullet trains start to run on Panzhihua-Kunming high-speed railway

A Fuxing bullet train runs through a bridge in Panzhihua, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 9, 2020. The CR200J Fuxing (Rejuvenation) bullet trains started to run on the high-speed railway linking Panzhihua and Kunming on Thursday. As the train goes into service, travel time between the two cities is slashed from about 5.5 hours to about two. Photo:Xinhua

Train crew members welcome passengers on the launch ceremony of Fuxing bullet trains at Panzhihua South Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 9, 2020.

Train crew members in ethnic clothing walk on the platform beside a Fuxing bullet train at Kunming Railway Station in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 9, 2020.

A train crew member helps passengers board a Fuxing bullet train at Kunming Railway Station in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 9, 2020.

Passengers take group photos with a Fuxing bullet train at Panzhihua South Railway Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 9, 2020.

A passenger takes selfies with a Fuxing bullet train at Kunming Railway Station in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 9, 2020.