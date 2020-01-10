Relatives of Xinjiang separatists condemn their lies

Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GT





A senior official of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region disclosed the lies of two notorious separatists - Dolkun Isa and Rebiya Kadeer - with interview videos of their relatives during a press conference in Urumqi on Friday."These two individuals always peddle rumors [about Xinjiang] around the world. And I want to take this occasion to expose their real face," said Guli Abulm, spokesperson of the information office of the Xinjiang regional government, on Friday.Guli slammed the lies that Dolkun Isa, head of the World Uyghur Congress (WUC), and notorious separatist Rebiya Kadeer have often peddled, while putting forth concrete facts corroborated by two videos to debunk their lies.Dolkun Isa has for many years spread lies about Xinjiang. Recently, he claimed Xinjiang detained a large number of Muslim Uygurs and the local government has been destroying Uyghur culture and suppressed Islam. He even claimed his mother died during her captive in the "re-education camp."Rebiya Kadeer claimed that every family in Xinjiang has their family members nabbed by the police.To trace the truth, reporters from news outlets including the Global Times have visited relatives of Dolkun Isa and Rebiya Kadeer and filmed videos that captured the reality.Azgul Isa, Dolkun Isa's elder sister, was seen in the video saying, their parents died of old age and illness. "It is really heartless of my younger brother Dolkun Isa to use my deceased parents to smear Xinjiang from overseas. We are very upset about it," she said.

People attend a culture and tourism festival themed on Dolan and Qiuci culture in Awat County of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous region, Oct. 25, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

In another video that was played during Friday's media conference, Rebiya Kadeer's two granddaughters told the Global Times in an exclusive interview that the family now lives a normal life and people in Xinjiang are enjoying their freedom. They urged Rebiya to stop peddling lies and stop hindering their peaceful life."In the two videos, you can see family members of Dolkun Isa and Rebiya Kadeer living a free life. How is it possible that Xinjiang 'detains Uyghur people on a large scale'?" said Guli."These national scums fan the flames with the motive of obscuring the right and wrong and destabilizing Xinjiang. Their motives are execrable. Their ugly faces and sinister intentions are clear to people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang who will never let them succeed," she stressed."Lies can't cover the truth, just like the dark clouds can't cover the sun. After all, the rumors about Xinjiang will collapse on its own, and the conspiracy of the rumormongers is doomed to fail. These despicable practices will not deceive the international community about the reality of Xinjiang, and they are also despised by people with independent vision and consciousness in the international community," Guli said.A prosperous and stable Xinjiang is the best response to the rumors and slanders. The counter-terrorism and de-radicalization work in Xinjiang is upright and the arduous efforts that officials and the masses of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang have made deserve unbiased evaluation from the international community, said the spokesperson.