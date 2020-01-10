China sees burgeoning exhibition economy: report

Photo:Xinhua
China's exhibition economy is developing at a dynamic pace, with the exhibition area rising to 155 million square meters.
According to a report released at the 16th China Expo Forum for International Cooperation, China held more than 4,450 exhibitions last year. Of those exhibitions, 91 percent were about economy and trade.
The report also noted over 90 Chinese exhibition organizers held 1,766 exhibitions in 73 countries in 2019, an increase of 5.6 percent year on year. The exhibition areas also increased by 11 percent year on year to over 920,000 square meters.
In addition, a total of 77 exhibition organizers held 697 expos in 30 countries along the route of the Belt and Road
, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the total overseas exhibitions.