Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2020 shows "Gala of Lights" multimedia show at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

The Hong Kong Ocean Park on Thursday launches "Gala of Lights," an integrated night-time entertainment experience. Visitors can enjoy 360-degree water-based multimedia shows featuring flaming jets, original music and stage performances.

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2020 shows the "Gala of Lights" multimedia show in the Ocean Park in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

An actress performs at the "Gala of Lights" multimedia show in the Ocean Park in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2020 shows the "Gala of Lights" multimedia show in the Ocean Park in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)