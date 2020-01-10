Lunar New Year decorations glisten at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay

Workers attach shrubs to the Chinese zodiac sculptures, part of the Lunar New Year decorations, at the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Workers attach shrubs to the Chinese zodiac sculptures, part of the Lunar New Year decorations, at the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Workers attach shrubs to the Chinese zodiac sculptures, part of the Lunar New Year decorations, at the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Workers attach shrubs to the Chinese zodiac sculptures, part of the Lunar New Year decorations, at the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Workers attach shrubs to the Chinese zodiac sculptures, part of the Lunar New Year decorations, at the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)