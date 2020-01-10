Lunar New Year decorations glisten at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/10 17:59:30

Workers attach shrubs to the Chinese zodiac sculptures, part of the Lunar New Year decorations, at the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


With the Lunar New Year just around corner, workers attach shrubs to the Chinese zodiac sculptures, part of the Lunar New Year decorations, at the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Thursday.

Workers attach shrubs to the Chinese zodiac sculptures, part of the Lunar New Year decorations, at the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

Workers attach shrubs to the Chinese zodiac sculptures, part of the Lunar New Year decorations, at the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

Workers attach shrubs to the Chinese zodiac sculptures, part of the Lunar New Year decorations, at the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

Workers attach shrubs to the Chinese zodiac sculptures, part of the Lunar New Year decorations, at the Singapore's Gardens by the Bay on Jan. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD,ART,ARTS FOCUS
blog comments powered by Disqus