Paying dear

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

When mobile payment platform Alipay issued the annual expenditure statement to users on Monday, reactions ranged from the unbelievable to the ludicrous. Many subscribers found out they had spent more than they could afford. Amid a heated online debate, one wondered: Why don't I know I have so much money? How could I possibly spend several times of my income? And where did all that extra money come from? Plenty of them shared their Alipay statements on social media, and even made funny memes about these curious results. Some people joked about their "crazy" spending on food, while others showed their powerlessness over heavy mortgage payments. From transportation, communication to groceries and clothing, an Alipay statement includes almost all expenses incurred. Undoubtedly, mobile payment has already become one of the most indispensable parts of life for many Chinese people. The days of using cash seem to be over in China. However, one of the disadvantages of mobile payment is that people are likely to spend more. When one isn't using cash, it is hard to realize how much one is spending. Having been shocked by Alipay's annual statement, you probably need to consider spending your money in a wiser way.