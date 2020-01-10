Relics of Chinese martyrs in Korean War on display in Shenyang

Relics of Chinese soldiers who died in the 1950-53 Korean War are on display at an exhibition held at the cemetery of Korean War martyrs, in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 9, 2020. A total of 372 relics of 24 Chinese soldiers who died in the 1950-53 Korean War are on display in Shenyang. The 24 martyrs are among 599 soldiers whose remains have been sent back from the Republic of Korea and reburied in the cemetery since 2014. Most of the items on display are kettles, steel helmets and rubber footwear. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

