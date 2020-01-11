Aerial photo taken on Jan. 7, 2020 shows a freight train passing the Qingshiya Railway Station on the top of Qinling Mountains in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
The assistant officer on duty Zhao Shuai welcomes the train at Qingshiya Railway Station in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
Deputy station manager Ma Chi (R) is on the mountain road back to the Qingshiya Railway Station with a colleague on the top of Qinling Mountains in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
Qingshiya Railway Station staff members extract water on the top of Qinling Mountains in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
The assistant officer on duty Zhao Shuai (R) confirms the route of a train while eating at Qingshiya Railway Station in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
Staff members take railway simulation exercise in their leisure time at Qingshiya Railway Station on the top of Qinling Mountains in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)