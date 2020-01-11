Polls open for Taiwan leadership election

Han Kuo-yu and Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan residents began voting in the island's leadership and legislative elections at 8:00 a.m. local time on Saturday, and the polls will close at 4:00 p.m.Taiwan's current leader Tsai Ing-wen from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is competing with the candidate of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party's Han Kuo-yu and the People First Party (PFP)'s candidate Soong Chu-yu.The Chinese mainland will continue to promote peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and it concerns about Taiwan compatriots' interests and welfare, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference last year on December 25.