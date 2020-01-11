Trump sends birthday message to Kim Jong Un through S.Korea: media

US President Donald Trump meets with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom on June 30, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

US President Donald Trump sent a birthday message to Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), through South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported Friday.Chung Eui-yong, top national security adviser for South Korean President Moon Jae-in , was quoted as saying at the airport upon his return from Washington that when he met with Trump on Jan. 8, on which Kim's birthday allegedly fell, the US president remembered Kim's birthday on the day.Chung said President Trump asked President Moon to convey his congratulatory message to Kim.Chung said he was told that Trump's message to Kim was delivered to the DPRK in an appropriate manner on Thursday.Chung returned earlier in the day from his trip to Washington. During the trip, Chung reportedly had a brief meeting with Trump.