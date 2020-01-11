Main arch ribs of Third Pingnan Bridge closes in China's Guangxi

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2020 shows the workers closing the main arch ribs of the Third Pingnan Bridge in Pingnan County, Guigang City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. With a length of 1,035 meters, the bridge, whose construction started from June of 2018, is expected to open to traffic at the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

