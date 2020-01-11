Sniffer dogs on duty to improve efficiency of baggage checking at airport in Changsha

A sniffer dog checks a piece of baggage at the baggage screening area in the International Arrival Hall of Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2020. To improve the efficiency of baggage checking, sniffer dogs were put into use at the airport during the Spring Festival travel rush to intercept prohibited objects. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A sniffer dog and its trainer Wang Haibo walks towards the baggage screening area in the International Arrival Hall of Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2020. To improve the efficiency of baggage checking, sniffer dogs were put into use at the airport during the Spring Festival travel rush to intercept prohibited objects. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A sniffer dog checks a piece of baggage at the baggage screening area in the International Arrival Hall of Changsha Huanghua International Airport in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2020. To improve the efficiency of baggage checking, sniffer dogs were put into use at the airport during the Spring Festival travel rush to intercept prohibited objects. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)