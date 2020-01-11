LEGO exhibition held at National Stadium in Warsaw

A large amusement park made of LEGO blocks is seen at a LEGO exhibition at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Jan. 10, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

Figures of soldiers made of LEGO blocks are seen at a LEGO exhibition at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Jan. 10, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A replica of the iconic Palace of Culture and Science made of LEGO blocks is seen at a LEGO exhibition at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Jan. 10, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)



A model of the old Manhattan Twin Towers made of LEGO blocks is seen at a LEGO exhibition at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Jan. 10, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)