LEGO exhibition held at National Stadium in Warsaw

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/11 13:34:37

A large amusement park made of LEGO blocks is seen at a LEGO exhibition at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Jan. 10, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)


 

Figures of soldiers made of LEGO blocks are seen at a LEGO exhibition at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Jan. 10, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)


 

A replica of the iconic Palace of Culture and Science made of LEGO blocks is seen at a LEGO exhibition at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Jan. 10, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)


 

A model of the old Manhattan Twin Towers made of LEGO blocks is seen at a LEGO exhibition at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Jan. 10, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)


 

