Wang Yi: China-Kenya strategic partnership gains fast development

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets with his Kenyan counterpart Monica Juma in Mombasa, Kenya, January 10, 2020. Photo:fmprc.gov.cn

Thanks to the care and commitment of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta, the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic partnership has developed rapidly, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.Wang made the remarks while meeting his Kenyan counterpart Monica Juma in Mombasa, Kenya."China regards Kenya as a trusted and sincere friend and partner, and has always viewed and developed relations between the two countries from a strategic and long-term perspective," Wang said.The successful operation of the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway has become a symbol of friendship between China and Kenya and a benchmark for building the Belt and Road together, Wang noted.He told Juma that China is willing to use the platform of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to contribute to the sustainable development and security of Kenya and African countries.Juma said Kenya is willing to work with China to implement the consensus of the two leaders, expand and deepen pragmatic cooperation, accelerate the joint construction of the Belt and Road, and push the Kenya-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level."Kenya thanks China for its long-term help and support for Kenya's economic and social development, and appreciates China's constructive role in promoting peaceful development in Africa," she added.