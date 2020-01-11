Lantern fair kicks off in Sanmenxia City, China's Henan

Photo taken on Jan. 9, 2020 shows the view of a lantern fair at Shanzhou Silo-Cave, a scenic area of ancient underground dwellings in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province. The lantern fair displaying 118 lantern groups featuring folk culture kicked off here on Thursday. (Photo by Hao Yuan/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a lantern fair at Shanzhou Silo-Cave, a scenic area of ancient underground dwellings in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 9, 2020. The lantern fair displaying 118 lantern groups featuring folk culture kicked off here on Thursday. (Photo by Hao Yuan/Xinhua)