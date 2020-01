Yuyuan Spring Lantern Festival kicks off in Shanghai

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2020 shows the illuminations of the Yuyuan Spring Lantern Festival at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China. The Yuyuan Spring Lantern Festival in 2020 kicked off here on Jan. 10, which will last till Feb. 11. (Photo by Wang Xiang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2020 shows the illuminations themed on the rat during the Yuyuan Spring Lantern Festival at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China. The Yuyuan Spring Lantern Festival in 2020 kicked off here on Jan. 10, which will last till Feb. 11. (Photo by Wang Xiang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2020 shows the billboard illuminations during the Yuyuan Spring Lantern Festival at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China. The Yuyuan Spring Lantern Festival in 2020 kicked off here on Jan. 10, which will last till Feb. 11. (Photo by Wang Xiang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2020 shows the 9-meter-high main light group themed on the rat during the Yuyuan Spring Lantern Festival at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China. The Yuyuan Spring Lantern Festival in 2020 kicked off here on Jan. 10, which will last till Feb. 11. (Photo by Wang Xiang/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos in front of the main light group themed on the rat during the Yuyuan Spring Lantern Festival at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 10, 2020. The Yuyuan Spring Lantern Festival in 2020 kicked off here on Jan. 10, which will last till Feb. 11. (Photo by Wang Xiang/Xinhua)